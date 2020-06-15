Bexley police said a resident on the 2600 block of Bryden Road reported that at 11:40 a.m. June 6, a juvenile entered an attached garage while the residents were present and attempted to steal a bicycle before a confrontation with the resident.

The suspect was detained and released to his parent, reports stated.

In other reports from the Bexley police department:

* A resident on the 5900 block of South Cassingham Road reported someone broke into his garage between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. June 7. No items were reported missing.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported someone stole seven wood pallets between 5:10 and 5:13 a.m. June 8 by throwing them into a vehicle and driving west off the lot.

* A resident on the first block of North Roosevelt Avenue reported that at 4:24 p.m. June 7, two bicycles were stolen from his front yard.

* A resident on the 2600 block of Bexley Park Road reported someone entered through an open overhead garage door June 5 and stole a bicycle.