A 31-year-old Hilliard woman was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments at 11 a.m. May 29 at a business on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

According to Dublin Police Department incident reports, officers searched the woman's vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and recovered stolen credit or debit cards.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* An 18-year-old man was charged with offenses involving underage drinking June 3 on the 200 block of Waterford Drive.

* Attempted theft was reported at 7:48 a.m. June 2 on the 5400 block of Carson City Lane.

* Attempted breaking and entering was reported at 10:12 a.m. June 2 at a business on the 4100 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 26-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 1 at Upper Metro Place near Frantz Road.

* Bicycles valued at $200 were reported stolen at 7:23 p.m. May 31 on the 7600 block of Avery Road.

* A 35-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse May 31 at Sawmill and Snouffer roads.

* A 21-year old man was charged with receiving stolen property May 30 on the 700 block of West Third Avenue.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 30 at Emerald Parkway and Dublin Road.

* A vehicle, a driver's license and credit and debit cards were reported stolen at 4:39 a.m. May 30 on the 7200 block of Shady Nelms Drive.

* Vandalism resulted in $500 of damage at 11:27 p.m. May 29 at a business on the 7500 block of Sawmill Road.

* Checks totaling $4,120 were reported stolen from a mailbox at 1:12 p.m. May 29 on the 6300 block of Brand Road.