Grandview Heights police said a resident of the 1000 block of Urlin Avenue reported June 4 that her bicycle, valued at $430, was stolen from a garage.

In other recent reports from the department:

* The owner of a business on the 1200 block of Goodale Boulevard reported June 8 that two concrete flower pots were stolen from in front of the building. She said the pots contained some dirt but weighed enough that it likely required two people to move them. Total loss was $400, reports stated.

* A resident of the 1200 block of West First Avenue reported June 9 that a bicycle, valued at $400, was stolen from the alley behind her garage.