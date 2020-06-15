Grove City police said an employee at a business on the 4000 block of Gantz Road reported her vehicle was broken into June 8 while she was at work.

The woman said a window was broken to gain entry to her car, and then her wallet, containing $168 in cash, was stolen. She received a notification from her bank that a credit card from the wallet had been used at 9:01 a.m. at a gas station in Columbus for a $50 purchase, according to reports.

Windows also were broken on vehicles belonging to five other employees of the business.

During the same time frame on June 8, a similar incident occurred at a business on the 3800 block of Marlane Drive. A man told police someone broke a window to gain entry to his car and then stole several items, including a pair of boxing gloves, a jump rope, headphones, a thermometer, a battery charger and clothes.

In other Grove City police reports:

* A resident on the 1500 block of Newport Loop North told police she was notified May 27 by her bank that a fraudulent purchase of two tablets for $2,469 was made with a company online using her credit card. Her credit-card company blocked a second attempt to make a $2,800 purchase from the same business, reports stated.

* A police officer was dispatched at 5:16 p.m. June 8 on a report of a theft from a storage unit on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive.

A Grove City man told police he stopped by his storage unit June 8 for the first time since Feb. 20 and found a lock that did not belong to him was securing the unit. He said he was current on all his payments.

After he was unable to reach a representative of the storage business, the man had a locksmith cut the lock. He discovered several tools, a vacuum cleaner and carpet steamer were missing. Total loss was $1,700, reports stated.

* A Springfield man told police his car was stolen at 7:38 p.m. June 5 while he was inside a store on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road.

The man said he had left the car running and parked in front of the building while he stepped into the store to make a quick purchase.

The victim's cellphone was in his car when it was stolen.

The car is valued at $33,000, according to reports.

* A resident of the 4200 block of Broadway reported she was the victim of a scam.

The woman said she received a call at 3 p.m. June 9 from a man claiming to be an employee of the U.S. Social Security Administration.

The man provided a name and the number of his badge and then said an abandoned car had been found in Texas with several fraudulent car titles in her name and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

He told the woman to go to a store and purchase two $500 gift cards or she would be arrested and would have a suspension placed on her Social Security number, reports stated. He said she could not hang up her phone and had to remain on the line until instructed to end the call.

The woman told police she was frightened, so she went to a store, purchased the gift cards and, while still on the phone, gave the man the gift-card numbers and PINs from the backs of the cards.

The man told her another person would contact her the next day with more information.

A police officer assured the woman the statements the caller made were false.

She was advised to hang up the phone or not take the call if anyone related to the scam attempted to contact her again.