A 50-foot bundle of electrical cable worth $3,600 was reported stolen between 5 p.m. May 22 and 7 a.m. June 3 from a business on the 5100 block of Hayden Run Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A wallet containing a credit card, a debit card, a driver's license, a birth certificate, food stamps and money was reported stolen between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. June 1 from the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard. Property loss was reported at $300.

* A license plate was reported stolen at 11:20 a.m. May 29 from a vehicle parked on the 5500 block of Evening Way. Property loss was reported at $80.

* A purse containing a checkbook, a credit card, a debit card and money was reported stolen between 7:25 and 7:55 p.m. June 4 from a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Cosgray Road. Property loss was reported at $151.

* A wedding ring worth $7,000 was reported stolen between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m. June 5 from the 5000 block of Drivemere Road.

* A 48-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 3:40 a.m. June 4 at Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested at 12:30 a.m. June 5 for felony possession of drugs at Park Mill Run Drive and Fishinger Boulevard.