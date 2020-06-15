The village of Marble Cliff's two electric-vehicle charging stations are being used, based on data from a company that assisted the village in purchasing and installing them.

The solar panels installed at Marble Cliff's village hall also have resulted in a reduction in the cost to power the administration building and the streetlights on the village's north side.

The charging stations were installed at two parking spaces at the village hall, 1600 Fernwood Ave., and began operating in March.

"We're only here at the village hall from 9 a.m. to noon each day, but I do know they are being used each day," fiscal officer Cindy McKay said.

According to data collected by EVunited, the Dublin-based company that aided the village, 99 charging sessions were completed during the 30-day period from May 12 to June 11.

At least one session was completed each day, except for June 6. The busiest day was June 7, when eight charging sessions were completed.

The charging stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be used by anyone who owns an electric car, not just village residents, Mayor Matt Cincione said.

The village installed DC Fast Charger stations, which at 480 volts, are the quickest and most efficient chargers available, Cincione said.

"Most people who have a charger at home have a level 1 unit, which means you have to complete a full charge of your car overnight," he said.

The level 3 chargers at the village hall can complete a full charge within 45 minutes, Cincione said.

"It's the perfect amount of time for you to leave your car and go have lunch in the park or maybe sit in your car and eat lunch," McKay said.

Cincione, who owns a Tesla 3 electric car, often chooses to use one of the charging stations at the village hall instead of the level 1 charger he has at home.

"I can do it while I have some business to take care of in the village hall, although sometimes I can just sit in the car and make some calls," he said. "People can use the Wi-Fi service to surf the internet, and I know of people who leave their car and go out on a run while their vehicle is being charged."

The total cost of purchasing and installing the two charging stations was $145,000, McKay said.

The village applied for a grant from AEP Ohio for reimbursement of the cost to purchase and install the stations, she said.

The 52 solar panels began providing the power for the village hall and the north-side streetlights at the beginning of February.

The village is now paying about $22 per month for the meters, McKay said.

"Typically, we would have been paying about $250 per month for the streetlights and $50 to $60 for the electricity at the village hall," she said. "So it's been a substantial savings already."

"The difference has been even more than we expected," Cincione said.

There are two types of solar panels installed on the village hall roof, McKay said.

"On the front portion of the roof we have (22) solid black panels, which is what our code requires for the portion of a building that faces the street," she said.

"Those are the type of panels residents would install at their homes," McKay said. "We've had several village residents who have expressed interest in installing solar panels at their homes. Having the panels at the village hall gives them a chance to see what they would look like and they can find out from us more about what's involved if you install panels.

"The village is kind of serving as a 'model home' for solar panels."

The panels on the front half of the building are used to power the village hall.

Thirty larger, commercial-watt 72 cells were installed on the rear of the building and are used to power the streetlights.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman