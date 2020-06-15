A 20-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child after a traffic stop at 2:09 p.m. June 3 at Market Street and Ackerly Farm Road in which a girl was found holding a backpack containing marijuana, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The traffic stop was initiated after an officer observed a motorcycle pass with two riders and no license plate displayed, the police report said.

The man said he had an expired temporary tag from Florida for the motorcycle in his backpack and said he had not obtained an Ohio tag because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The officer discovered the tag was expired prior to the closure of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.

The man told the officer he had 4 grams of marijuana in his backpack and had given it to the girl because she was on the back of the motorcycle.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 3:25 p.m. June 7 on the 4100 block of Belmont Place.

* A 19-year-old Pataskala woman was cited for sales to and use by underage persons and underage consumption of beer or liquor after police contacted a stopped vehicle for traffic offenses and suspicious behavior 2:23 a.m. June 7 at West Main Street and East Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 31-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI and cited for marijuana possession and possession of controlled substances and a 27-year-old Columbus was cited for open container after a traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. June 6 at Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Dublin-Granville roads.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 7:48 p.m. June 6 on the 7500 block of Alpath Road.

* Employees of a business on the 5000 block of Forest Drive at 8:52 a.m. June 5 told police they were notified that someone used their business name on a check for $1,450.

* A 31-year-old Newark man was cited for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. June 5 at state Route 161 and New Albany Road.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 2:32 p.m. June 4 on the 5900 block of Triplett Square.

* At 7:31 a.m. June 3, an employee of a business on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road told police another employee had been stealing money from the registers between May 7 and June 1. The amount reported as stolen was $1,129.38.

* A 31-year-old Pickerington man was cited for open container after police at 10:04 p.m. June 2 responded to a report of a suspicious person trespassing on the property of a business on the 9000 block of Smith's Mill Road. The man reportedly was consuming alcoholic beverages and leaving empty beer cans on the property.