A 32-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct at an apartment on the 6500 block of Steinway Drive shortly after 4 p.m. May 29, when officers were called to a fight.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers issued a mayor's-court summons to a 68-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of cruelty to animals after responding to an animal complaint at 2:12 p.m. June 3 at an auto-parts store on the 6900 block of East Main Street.

* A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested shortly after 2:48 a.m. May 30 on charges of domestic violence and assault after police were called to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of River Rock Way.

* An 18-year-old Columbus man was issued a mayor's-court summons on assault charges after police responded to the 7000 block of Prior Place at 5:37 p.m. May 30.

* A 49-year-old Columbus woman on May 29 reported the theft of an $1,100 television from a storage unit on the 6400 block of East Main Street.

According to reports, someone cut the chain-link fence to gain access to the facility and then cut the lock on the storage unit between midnight and 4:49 p.m. May 29.

* An employee at a gas station on the 7800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a coin-dispensing machine attached to the station's register and the change it contained. According to reports, a man entered the station shortly before 5 a.m. May 20 and "disconnected the wires to the coin dispenser and exited the store, carrying the coin dispenser in this coat."

The dispenser contained about $95 in change, according to reports.