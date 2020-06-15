A robbery was reported to Whitehall police at 3:30 p.m. June 8 at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 4750 E. Main St.

Officers had responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun at the restaurant.

A man told police he was in the parking lot when he saw the store's manager running after three women who allegedly had stolen food from the eatery.

The man reportedly told police he recognized one of the women because he was her former truant officer.

The man saw the women run to a gas station across the street, where the man and the restaurant's manager confronted the three women, according to police reports.

During this time, one of the women, who was wearing a black jacket and a pink shower cap, displayed a .22-caliber handgun and said, "I might as well pop you in your (expletive) face," causing the men to retreat, according to reports.

The manager told police the women had entered through an exit door and did not pay for food they had collected in to-go boxes.

The women had not been identified and no charges had been filed as of June 12.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

* Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:50 p.m. June 4 on the 900 block of Beechwood Road.

The victim, according to the report, was a man who resides at the location where the shooting reportedly occurred. Reports described the injury as "minor."

Officers had responded to the emergency room at a local hospital, according to reports.

The incident remains under investigation, and no other information was included in the report.

* Officers responded to a report of a 21-year-old man with a gun at 3:50 p.m. June 6 at Speedway, 4790 E. Broad St. According to the report, it was a domestic-violence incident.

* A burglary was reported to police at 1:15 a.m. June 5 at a business on the 4400 block of East Main Street.

A witness said he saw the back door open and called police.

Officers arrived and saw the open door and heard an alarm sounding from within.

The door was pried open, police said. Pry marks were found on the door frame and concrete that surrounds the frame, reports said.

Officers contacted the owner, who discovered vehicle-audio equipment worth $1,000 was stolen.

* A burglary was reported at 12:35 p.m. June 5 at a residence on the 4900 block of Vanderbilt Drive.

Officers had responded to a report of a dog running loose in the area and observed forced entry into the rear door of the residence.

They determined no one was at the residence and contacted the homeowner, who said the damage was new.

* A robbery was reported at 5:35 p.m. June 9 on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.

Officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress and learned the alleged robbers were fleeing west on East Main Street in a white sedan.

They followed the vehicle and learned the vehicle's owner had allowed her ex-boyfriend to borrow it but had not returned it. She told police she kept an unsecured handgun in the vehicle.

The woman said she saw her vehicle earlier the same day and confronted the man about not returning it and about the handgun missing from it.

The man's daughter allegedly was driving the vehicle, police said.

After returning to her residence, the woman told police five people arrived at her home, including her ex-boyfriend's two daughters and another woman who was her ex-roommate.

The ex-roommate was waving a gun and yelling for her to come outside, according to reports.

The woman ran upstairs and called 911. When she came downstairs after officers arrived, she saw a broken window and a brick on the living-room floor.

No arrests had been made as of June 12.

* A 46-year-old man was arrested for a breaking-and-entering incident and a 41-year-old man was arrested for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property at 1:40 a.m. June 8 at a business on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

Officers had responded to a report of a burglary alarm at the business.

They observed two men walking away from a trailer. An officer chased one of the men, ordering him from hiding at gunpoint, and another officer apprehended the second man, who attempted to hide at a fast-food restaurant across the street.

Officers found televisions in the process of being moved from the business to the trailer.