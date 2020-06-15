Sean Wortman, 13, a rising eighth-grader at McCord Middle School and former Liberty Elementary School student, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to Worthington Schools officials.

McCord Middle School principal Michael Kuri addressed the news in an email to parents and families June 15.

“This death has saddened us all,” Kuri said. “On behalf of the entire Worthington School District, we have extended our sincere condolences to the family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

In the email, Kuri said school counselors and a mental-health specialist were standing by to support students during this time.

Kuri also encouraged parents and guardians to allow their children to be open about their feelings regarding the boy’s death, considering the trauma associated with losing a classmate and a friend.

“It is important for you to talk with your child about their feelings related to Sean’s death,” Kuri said. “Even if your son or daughter didn’t know Sean, losing a classmate is hard to comprehend and can feel overwhelming. After you have shared the news of his death, we encourage you to ask your son/daughter questions about if they knew Sean, how they feel about hearing that he has died, and if they have any memories to share with you related to Sean.”

As of the afternoon of June 15, district officials could not be reached for further comment and arrangements were not available.

Sean is the son of Eric and Erin Wortman and brother of Jordan Wortman, 11.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Worthington for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews