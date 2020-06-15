Columbus Division of Police-issued riot gear and other items valued at $2,100 were stolen between 1 and 3 p.m. June 7 from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Sinsbury Drive North, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* Between 1:30 June 2 and 5 a.m. June 3, someone vandalized the Shops at Worthington Place, 7227 N. High St., by painting graffiti on the east side of the mall.

* Between 11 a.m. June 3 and 6:18 p.m. June 4, someone damaged a wall at Perry Park, 2300 Collins Drive, and painted graffiti on the east side of the wall.

* An attempted breaking-and-entering incident reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. June 5 and 9:30 a.m. June 6 on the first block of West North Street. The reporting person told police it appeared someone tried to push the door open, with limited damage done, but the person was unsuccessful in entering the residence.

* A woman reported her wallet, valued at $725 with its contents, was stolen between 5:14 and 5:19 p.m. June 5 from her place of employment on the 6700 block of North High Street.