Olentangy Schools has announced the location of its 16th elementary school.

The school -- which doesn't yet have a name -- will be constructed on a 14-acre site on Peachblow Road west of Piatt Road.

The school will be the first built with funding approved by voters in April. The three-part ballot issue included a $134.7 million, no-new-millage bond issue to fund the construction of a new middle school and two elementary schools.

The land was donated to the district by Kenney Asset Management, DRK and Metro Development, according to a press release from the district.

“As we embark on the construction of our 16th elementary school, I am proud of the strong partnership between public and private entities to help our schools,” said Superintendent Mark Raiff.

The school board hired Robertson Construction Services to serve as construction manager for the project.

The new 82,000-square-foot, $23.6 million elementary school will be similar in design to district’s other elementary schools, with some modifications, according to the press release.

Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.

The district plans to begin construction on elementary school No. 17 in 2021, with its opening expected in time for the 2023-24 school year. Construction of the district’s sixth middle school is expected to begin in June 2021.

