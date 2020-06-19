If you have been thinking about buying or selling a home, now is the time! Our real estate markets in Stark and Carroll counties have remained strong! Many homes are selling at or above their list price and with multiple offers. Buyers are out in full swing and ready to make an offer when their dream home comes on the market.



Most consumers know that owning a home is among the most sound investments an individual can make to begin building their personal wealth. However, owning a home is not just in the best interest of the homeowner. Homeownership provides social stability, builds communities and is a driving force for the national economy.



Below are some of the benefits of reaching the American Dream of homeownership:



Social stability: Improved educational performance, lower crime rates and improved health are a few social benefits linked to homeownership. Homeownership allows households to accumulate wealth, which opens doors to more engagement in communities through volunteer work, involvement in social activities and electoral participation.



Strong communities: Homeowners tend to stay in their homes longer than renters, dedicate more money to improve their home and are more engaged in enhancing their community. Homeowners are often more invested in their home and their surroundings, which leads to stronger neighborhoods and communities and increased interaction between neighbors.



Economic force: Being a homeowner also has a positive local and national economic impact. That is because homeownership creates jobs through remodeling, landscaping, lawn service, furniture and appliances, home improvement and real estate services. According to the Economic Impact of a Typical Home Sale from the National Association of REALTORS®, when a home is sold in Ohio, the economic impact of that home sale is $55,550. (report can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/yayx5wgx)



Brings families together: Along with being more involved in their communities, homeowners are often active and connected to their own families. Family dinners and game nights at home could mean a more-connected, happier family.



Consumers can learn more about National Homeownership Month and keep up with housing-related tips, news, stories and policy issues through Homeownership Matters: https://homeownershipmatters.realtor/ and HouseLogic: https://www.houselogic.com/.



For more information about buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR®. They will have the expertise to help guide you through the process. It is a great time to buy or sell a home!



The Stark County Association of REALTORS® welcome you to visit our website at www.starkrealtors.com for a complete listing of REALTORS® and Affiliate members who are sure to meet your professional needs. The Stark County Association of REALTOR® members are honored to service the Stark & Carroll County Communities.



If you have any questions or comments on this article, please contact me by email at president@starkrealtors.com.







Rich Cosgrove is president of Stark County Association of REALTORS.