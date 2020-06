Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, June 17



11:20 a.m., safety check/emergency notification, Serdy Road.



10:49 a.m., investigation, Belford Street, Caldwell.



10:10 a.m., investigation, Mill Road.



9:57 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:11 a.m., alarm activation, Glenwood Road.



Tuesday, June 16



10:27 p.m., natural gas leak, Halley’s Ridge Road; Belle Valley FD.



9:03 p.m., traffic stop, Route 78.



7:12 p.m., property found, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



7:10 p.m., vehicle parts stolen, Caldwell Park and Ride, McConnelsville Road.



4:22 p.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



4:11 p.m., medical emergency, Sunset Road.



3:55 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.



2:51 p.m., injured person, Harriettsville Road; United and deputies.



2:16 p.m., abandoned vehicle, South Olive Circle, Caldwell.



1:45 p.m., suspicious person, Marietta Road.



1:10 p.m., investigation, Main Street, Summerfield.



12:41 p.m., animal complaint, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



11:46 a.m., injured person, W. Cross Street; United and Summerfield FD.



10:28 a.m., investigation, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



8:54 p.m., auto accident, Mark Rossiter Road. No injuries reported.



7:48 a.m., chest pains, Dawson Ridge Road; United and deputies.



Monday, June 15



10:54 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Interstate 77.



8:06 p.m., injury accident, Presnell Lane, Caldwell; United and deputies.



6:03 p.m., auto accident, Interstate 77. No injuries reported.



5:08 p.m., animal complaint, Main Street, Dexter City.



4:48 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.



12:31 a.m., safety check/emergency notification, Marietta Road.



Sunday, June 14



10:48 p.m., chest pains, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



10:33 p.m., alarm activation, Glenwood Road.



9:12 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Marietta Road.



7 p.m., auto accident, Seneca Lake Road. No injuries reported.



6:30 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.



5:54 p.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.



5:20 p.m., domestic dispute, Nicholson Road.



3:01 p.m., ill person, Cumberland Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:30 a.m., chest pains, Old Infirmary Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



12:09 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



Saturday, June 13



8:31 p.m., assault complaint, Olive Street, Caldwell.



8:22 p.m., disorderly conduct-disturbance, N. Main Street, Summerfield.



6:30 p.m., injured person, Park Road; United and deputies.



6:23 p.m., chest pains, Hunkadora Road; United Ambulance.



4:15 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Route 215.



2:39 p.m., injury accident, Frostyville Road; United, Caldwell and Summerfield FDs and deputies.



1:25 p.m., smoke/odor investigation, Frazier Street, Caldwell.



12:45 p.m., animal complaint, Ripple Run Road.



11:50 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



11:42 a.m., investigation, Olive Street, Caldwell.



11:35 a.m., parking complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.



10:31 a.m., vehicle damaged, Petry Road.



9:39 a.m., ill person, Hickory Lane, Senecaville.



4:46 a.m., breaking and entering, Miller Street, Caldwell.



2:57 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



1:16 a.m., ill person, Tower Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



Friday, June 12



9:48 p.m., disorderly conduct-disturbance, Seneca Lake Road.



8:17 p.m., medical emergency, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



6:40 p.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



2:50 p.m., keep the peace, Bronze Heights Road, Caldwell.



1:10 p.m., alarm activation, Elijah Danford Road.



12:47 p.m., keep the peace, Opossum Run Road.



10:07 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:49 a.m., ill person, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:39 a.m., disabled vehicle, McConnelsville Road.



5:42 a.m., possible stroke, Seneca Lake Road; United Ambulance.



12:46 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



12:25 a.m., traffic stop, McConnelsville Road.



Thursday, June 11



8:02 p.m., road hazard, Belle Valley.



5:12 p.m., alarm activation, Paul Clark Road.



4:28 p.m., domestic dispute, Tower Road.



2:43 p.m., road hazard, Johnny Woods River Road.



2:30 p.m., alarm activation, Loop Road.



2:13 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.



1:51 p.m., investigation, Marietta Road; United and deputies.



11:42 a.m., road hazard, Slovak Road.



11:31 a.m., alarm activation, Keithtown Road.



11:14 a.m., investigation, Hoot Owl Road.



11:03 a.m., investigation, Marietta Road.



10:37 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



10:14 a.m., panic alarm at a bank, Main Street, Caldwell.



8:54 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



7:50 a.m., road hazard, Woodsfield Road.



5:57 a.m., hit-skip accident at the prison, McConnelsville Road.



4:55 a.m., road hazard, Tunnel Hill Road.



4:29 a.m., road hazard, Route 78.



3:34 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



2:37 a.m., lift assistance, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:15 a.m., alarm activation, Cape Horn Road.



1:05 a.m., road hazard, Fry Road.



12:23 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



12:18 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



12:07 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



12:04 a.m., disabled vehicle, Reed Road.



Wednesday, June 10



11:12 p.m., suspicious activity, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.



10:50 p.m., road hazard, Coal Mine Road.



10:36 p.m., injured person, Baker Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



10:31 p.m., suspicious activity, Detroit Lane, Cumberland.



10:02 a.m., road hazard, Briar Hill Road.



9:48 p.m., road hazard, Seneca Lake Road.



9:42 p.m., road hazard, Lorin Sanford Road.



9:08 p.m., road hazard, Harrington Lane, Senecaville.



9:04 p.m., road hazard, Johnny Woods River Road.



8:54 p.m., road hazard, Batesville Road.



8:49 p.m., alarm activation, Roy Croy Road.



8:36 p.m., road hazard, Zep West Road.



8:34 p.m., road hazard, Route 339.



8:29 p.m., road hazard, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell.



8:11 p.m., suspicious activity, Interstate 77.



6:54 p.m., suspicious activity, McConnelsville Road.



6:31 p.m., injured person, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United and Belle Valley FD.



4:49 p.m., suspicious activity, Marietta Road.



4:25 p.m., alarm activation, Marietta Road.



4:07 p.m., auto accident, McConnelsville Road. No injuries reported.



4:33 p.m., lift assistance, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



4:07 p.m., auto accident, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



12:13 p.m., noise complaint, Dogtown Road.



11:55 a.m., suspicious activity, Fairground Road.



10:09 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.