Tallmadge City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to ban parking on Tallmadge Circle and at city-owned buildings and lands if that person is not using public buildings or parks.



The legislation went into effect immediately with its approval on June 11.



"If you’re not doing business there or parking to do something with the city like Concerts in the Park, you can’t park in city lots," Kline said. "You can’t park overnight, but people are [currently] doing that."



Signs will be posted banning parking such as overnight parking of commercial vehicles and parking not related to using the public buildings or parks.



The previous code from 1983 only covered city hall, the Circle and the safety building. The new ordinance would include all city-owned parking lots, including all those in the parks, Kline said.



"It cleans up public parking," Kline said.



The penalty is a parking ticket, Raber said.



Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com