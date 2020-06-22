Bexley City Council has approved legislation placing restrictions on such short-term rental services as Airbnb within city limits.

In a 7-0 vote June 9, council approved amended Ordinance 11-20. Since its introduction by council's zoning and development committee chairwoman, Jessica Saad, on Feb. 25, the ordinance had been tabled for several weeks while it underwent revisions from council members and a review by city attorney Marc Fishel.

The final version of the legislation requires homeowners who rent residences for short-term stays to maintain them as their principal residence, limit rentals to a combined total of 30 days throughout the year and a maximum of two occupants per bedroom and not allow the rental to be used for parties, events or gatherings in excess of 15 people.

In addition, short-term residential rentals must be registered with the city with payment of a $75 annual fee. The 12-month registration period begins on the date of the registration.

"We feel like that's fair to people who currently would be doing a short-term rental, that they could do it on an as-needed basis," Saad said. "If I decided to put my home up for a short-term rental, I could start that in June, if that's when it worked for me, vs. January, because then you have 12 months from that period.

"We felt that was a nice way to look at it for the whole community and city of Bexley," she said.

Having the 12-month registration period begin on the date of registration rather than the beginning of a calendar year also prevents homeowners from offering back-to-back rentals at the end and beginning of each year, Fishel said.

"Let's say it was a calendar year; they could then, technically do 30 days in December and 30 days in January and have 60 straight days of doing that," Fishel said. "This prevents that from occurring."

Bexley officials considered an outright ban on short-term rentals in late 2018, but council members said they decided to table the legislation for further study and discussion.

Mayor Ben Kessler said Ordinance 11-20 was prompted by incidents in recent years in which short-term rental tenants held large parties or generated noise and congestion complaints from full-time residents on streets such as Columbia Avenue, Gould Road, Parkview Avenue and in the area near Capital University.

