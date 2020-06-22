Bexley City Council is considering an amendment to the city's strategic plan that would include a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

Resolution 06-20 was introduced by council's judiciary and strategic chairwoman, Monique Lampke, on June 9.

It was scheduled for a second reading June 23 and is tentatively set for a third reading and council vote Aug. 11 at council's first meeting after its summer recess.

"Potentially during that time, there could be amendments," said City Council President Lori Ann Feibel. "We are going to listen to what our citizens have to say."

Lampke said she introduced the proposed amendment through a collaborative effort with Mayor Ben Kessler and council members Matt Klingler and Jen Robinson.

"We have also been doing a lot of listening and meeting with groups," Lampke said.

"This is a fluid document subject to input, flexibility and future amendments."

The proposed amendment outlines four goals:

* Welcoming new residents, with such action items as the city being host to new-resident-welcome events twice a year.

* Strengthening police/community relations, with action items that include the city holding forums about race and bias.

* Encouraging an inclusive greater Bexley community, which includes such action items as reviewing existing city policies with periodic resident surveys.

* Hiring, training and city operations, with action items that include increasing diversity among city staff, boards and commissions.

More information about the proposed amendment can be found on the city's website at Bexley.org.

