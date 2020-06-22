A resident of the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard told Columbus police June 10 he had ordered a $30 shirt but failed to receive it.

He then saw a person wearing the same shirt near his residence, according to reports.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle that was broken into between 6 p.m. June 3 and 7 a.m. June 4 while parked on the 200 block of Fairway Drive, according to reports.

Drills, saws, blades, a nail gun and toolboxes and bags, together valued at $3,280, were reported stolen.

In addition, an estimated $500 in damage was reported to the vehicle.

* A resident of the first block of Morse Road said his home was burglarized at 4:15 p.m. June 3.

Someone took eyeglasses worth $125, a video-game console worth $320, shoes valued at $100, makeup worth $75, boots worth $160, a $10 vase and $30 worth of jewelry, police said.

The victim said the thief left a cigarette behind; he was instructed to preserve it for police detectives.

* Two people said they were walking across the bridge on the Olentangy Trail near the 100 block of Sunset Cove when a naked man approached them from behind.

The victims said the man was masturbating and ran after them, but they were able to get away safely.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested at 11:06 p.m. June 3 on the 100 block of Kelso Road on a charge of interfering with the operation of aircraft with a laser, reports said.

* A resident of the 4200 block of Foster Street said someone fired a gun at her detached garage at 10 a.m. June 8.

* A resident of the 200 block of Fairway Drive told police June 9 that her sister had filed for unemployment benefits using the resident's name, as well as her mother's name.

* A woman who lives on the 5300 block of North High Street reported June 10 that she had loaned her $10,000 car in October to a person who failed to return it.

* A woman told police she mailed a $178 check for her water bill May 29 at the mailboxes behind the Beechwold Post Office, 4364 N. High St., but the check was stolen and cashed for $478.

She told police the payee had been altered from "Columbus City Treasurer" to "James Johnson."

* A man who lives on the 100 block of Chase Road told police one of his rental tenants took money from him via Venmo at 6 p.m. June 5.

The victim said he granted access to the account to allow the suspect to transfer a specific amount of money, but the suspect instead transferred a "significantly greater" amount.

When the victim discovered the loss after checking his bank account, he contacted the suspect, who said she had transferred the additional money by mistake and was attempting to pay it back, reports said.

The victim said as of the June 8 report date, he had not received any money back.

* Between 10 p.m. June 6 and 9:48 a.m. June 7, a vehicle worth $4,000 was stolen from the first block of Orchard Lane, its owner reported.

The victim said she might have dropped the car's keys in the driveway.

* Two vehicles were reported stolen overnight May 29 and 30.

A car worth $5,400 was stolen from the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard, and an SUV valued at $20,000 was taken from the 100 block of West Dominion Boulevard, reports said.

* A resident of the 3000 block of Neil Avenue reported someone entered his unlocked apartment and stole a TV worth $200 between 12:30 and 1:15 a.m. May 27.

* A man told police a woman pushed him and hit him in the chest at 7:23 p.m. May 26 on the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard, in an incident he said was related to a disagreement the previous day.

When officers spoke to the woman, she said the man began yelling at her and "getting in her face" when she got off a bus in front of her home May 26. She told police she pushed the man away, but he pushed her back and said he had a knife in his bag.

No injuries were reported to either person involved in the altercation.

* Police responded to an alarm at a business on the 3000 block of Indianola Avenue at 12:45 a.m. May 29.

There, the victim said he saw someone smashing the business' window with a hammer, causing $1,300 damage.

The victim said he thinks he knows who is responsible for the damage, as it had happened once before.

* A man who lives on the 2900 block of North High Street reported someone had threatened to drive from Michigan to "beat his ass" at 1 p.m. June 6.

* A pistol worth $500 and $1 in change were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Melrose Avenue between 8 p.m. June 12 and 9 a.m. June 13, reports said.

* A woman reported she was in the restroom of a business on the 2600 block of North High Street at 7:30 p.m. June 14 when she heard a disturbance. She left the restroom and saw her friend arguing with another person.

The woman said she began to record the argument with her phone, but the suspect twice smacked her hand and knocked the phone to the floor. The victim told police her hand was visibly swollen the next day.