Dublin Community Pool South, 6363 Woerner Temple Road, is set to open June 26, according to Matt Earman, Dublin’s parks and recreation services director.

Registration for time blocks will be available starting June 24 on the city’s webpage, dublinohiousa.gov, Earman said. No season passes will be available this year.

Dublin Community Pool North, 5660 Dublinshire Drive, will not open this year. It is undergoing renovation and replacement.

When the Community Pool South opens, shower facilities, changing areas and water fountains will be closed.

Concession stands will have a limited selection of pre-packaged items.

The city plans to keep high contact areas such as slides and diving boards closed, but that is subject to change, Earman said.

City officials also are working on finalizing an agreement to use the pool at the Club at Corazon fitness facility, 7155 Corazon Dive, for scheduled time-blocks in a similar manner to Community Pool South, Earman said.

During the meeting, council members voted 7-0 to approve a resolution authorizing City Manager Dana McDaniel to enter into an agreement with Marker Construction for a guaranteed maximum price for the first phase of the Community Pool North construction project at 5660 Dublinshire Drive.

The price of $3,754,997 goes toward demolition of the pools, the main building and concession stand and site grading.

Construction is expected to be finished by May 2021.

Council members also voted 7-0 to approve a rezoning and final plat for the Oak Park development west of Hyland-Croy Road and south of Mitchell-Dewitt Road.

The rezoning will change the zoning for 3.46 acres from commercial to residential at the request of developer Oak Park Dublin LLC. The developer requested the rezoning of to construct 12 single-family residences.

