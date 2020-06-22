A 26-year-old Columbus man was charged with forgery at 3:34 p.m. June 8 after Dublin police officers were called to a business on the 6300 block of Frantz Road.

According to a Dublin Police Department incident report, officers were notified of a fraudulent check in the amount of $6,330.25 given to an employee.

In other recent Dublin incident reports:

* Oxycodone valued at $50 was reported stolen at 4:42 p.m. June 9 from a business on the 6200 block of Delta Loop.

* Firearms and accessories worth a combined $616 were reported stolen at 5:54 a.m. June 9 from a vehicle on the 7700 block of Crawley Drive. The firearm accessories later were recovered.

* Menacing was reported June 8 on the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 30-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 8 at Sawmill Road and Dublin Center Drive.

* A 21-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 7 at Hard Road and Emerald Parkway.

* A 46-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 7 at Dublin Center Drive near Tuller Road.

* A 33-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were charged with domestic violence-simple assault June 5 on the 400 block of Metro Place South.

* A 64-year-old man was charged with public indecency June 5 on the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 33-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault June 5 on the 6600 block of Dublin Center Drive.