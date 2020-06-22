A Columbus man reported his mother's car was broken into June 13 while it was parked for 12 minutes at a store on the 4000 block of Gantz Road.

The man said he had borrowed his mother's car to do some shopping, and when he returned to the vehicle, he found the rear passenger-side window was broken out and his mother's purse stolen.

The man said the theft occurred between 12:20 and 12:32 p.m.

Officers later learned someone attempted to make a purchase of more than $400 using a credit card from the purse at a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road.

About two hours after taking that report, police responded to Gantz Park, 2259 Home Road, where a Grove City woman told them her car had been broken into and her purse stolen.

She told police she had received notice a credit card that was in her purse had been used to try to make a $535 purchase at the same Stringtown Road store, but the purchase was declined.

Store personnel were able to give officers a description of a man who might have been involved in the attempted purchases, reports said.

At 7:03 p.m. June 13, an officer responded to the store's parking lot to assist another officer who was in an unmarked city vehicle watching a suspicious car.

Police believed the suspicious car might have been associated with the earlier thefts, reports said.

The officer who had been observing the vehicle reportedly watched as a man matching the description of the suspect grabbed a bag he had left near the car earlier that day and entered another vehicle. Another man got into the first vehicle and the two cars were driven toward Buckeye Parkway.

One of the officers, driving a police cruiser, got behind the vehicles and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspects increased his speed to pull ahead, reports said, and the officer shut off his emergency lights and sirens and continued to observe the vehicles as they traveled east on Stringtown Road. The second vehicle traveled north on state Route 104 out of sight, reports said.

The other vehicle approached the intersection of Stringtown Road and Route 104, and the driver had to brake quickly to avoid hitting another car on the roadway, reports said.

The suspect then lost control of the vehicle, driving off the roadway and into a yard. The officer pulled into the driveway and activated his overhead lights to perform a stop, but the suspect continued to drive through the grass, reports said.

The vehicle then reentered the roadway and sped away, out of sight from officers, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident of the 2900 block of Addison Drive told police June 10 that her roommate took her rental car and had not returned the vehicle to her or the rental company.

The woman said she had rented the car May 26 and that her roommate's boyfriend might have been with the roommate when she took it.

The woman told police she had received correspondence from the rental company indicating the car was overdue and she would be charged with theft if it was not returned.

A police officer spoke with an employee at the rental company who confirmed the vehicle had been rented to the reporting person and was overdue.

The company valued the vehicle at $22,000.

The victim said she believes her roommate and her boyfriend might be going to New York City in the vehicle. She told police her roommate had used Facebook Messenger from several accounts under her name to send her messages, as well as a free texting program with different phone numbers. She provided the phone numbers to police, reports said.

* A Lockbourne woman reported her car was broken into June 11 while she was at Gantz Park. A window was broken to gain entry to the car, and a purse, valued at $700 and containing a pair of sunglasses worth $800, was stolen, reports said.

The victim said she received a notification from her bank that an attempt to make a $687 purchase at a store using her debit card had been declined.

* A New Kensington, Pennsylvania, man reported June 13 that fishing rods and reels and a bait container were stolen from his boat parked at a hotel on the 3900 block of Jackpot Road.

A boat cover was cut to allow access to the boat's storage areas, reports said. The loss was estimated at $3,800.

* A Bloomfield man told police a concrete saw, valued at $1,200, was stolen from his truck June 13 while it was parked at a store on the 4100 block of Buckeye Parkway.