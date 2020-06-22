A breaking-and-entering incident occurred between 11 and 11:05 p.m. June 7 at a business on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Multiple generators and saws worth a total of $9,000 were reported stolen.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A gold chain necklace worth $1,000 was reported stolen at 12:05 a.m. June 8 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Greenscape Drive.

* A bicycle worth $400 was reported stolen between 2:20 and 2:30 p.m. June 8 from the 5000 block of Mengel Lane.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at 8:55 p.m. June 7 on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.

* A 35-year-old woman was arrested for felony drug abuse at 1 a.m. June 8 at Scioto Darby Road and Parkside Court.