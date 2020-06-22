The Park of Roses opened in June 1953 as part of Whetstone Park, 3901 N. High St.

The idea for the park was proposed in the late 1940s, but nothing came of it until the Park of Roses and the Columbus Rose Commission were created in 1952.

The gardens were designed by Ray Dietz, Eugene Rosebrook and George Tobey. The Park of Roses covers 13 acres, with 7 acres of formal gardens that formed the original garden.

Today, the park comprises six gardens, including the Formal Rose Garden, an arboretum and backyard and perennial and herb gardens.