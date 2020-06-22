A 28,000-square-foot addition to Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Ave., is expected to wrap up by the end of 2020.

"We hope the project is finished in December and that we will move into the new part over Christmas break," said Dave Hausmann, director of operations for Whitehall schools.

Dunlop & Johnston Inc. of Valley City is building the expansion of the existing 91,000-square-foot school at a cost of $5.46 million.

The construction is funded with revenue from a 3.41-mill combined permanent-improvements levy and bond issue voters approved in November 2018, Hausmann said.

The new addition will include classrooms, spaces for study groups, laboratories and multipurpose areas, said Ty Debevoise, director of communications for Whitehall schools.

Prior to the start of the construction project in early March, the building's capacity was about 650, Debevoise said.

After the addition, the capacity will increase to 775 students.

Current enrollment for students in grades 6-8 is 745 at the school, which opened in January 2012.

In 2008, Whitehall voters approved a 6.87-mill bond issue that earned funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to raze and rebuild all five of the district's schools.

Approval of the bond issue meant the state funded 61% of the $78 million project to rebuild the schools.

The rebuilt Rosemore Middle School was designed for 652 students, but enrollment has continued to grow, district leaders said.

"The expansion was needed to meet our current needs, and it will benefit our students as the population won't be as dense," Hausmann said.

Despite the uncertainty of how many students might return to classrooms in August because of the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the associated social-distancing practices, the district still needs to have adequate student capacity for when the normal number of students can attend classrooms, Debevoise said.

