A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old Columbus man with a stolen firearm in his car.

According to the New Albany Police Department report, police initiated a traffic stop at 7:07 p.m. June 13 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62 after noticing the vehicle had a temporary license plate stuck to the rear window and determining the driver's license was suspended and the vehicle registration was expired.

Police reportedly found marijuana, cocaine and a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The man said he was aware the gun was reported stolen.

Police arrested him for possession of controlled substances and improper handling of a firearm. His citations included driving under suspension, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 29-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for OVI and cited for simple assault, resisting arrest, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after police at 5:23 a.m. June 10 on the 9000 block of Smith's Mill Road North saw a vehicle stopped in the roadway westbound on Smith's Mill Road, straddling the edge lines of the center turn lane.

* A 43-year-old Newark man was cited for marijuana drug paraphernalia, a 37-year-old Marion woman was given a summons for possessing a drug-abuse instrument and a 43-year-old Newark woman was arrested on a Licking County warrant for violating probation for possessing dangerous drugs after police at 6:56 p.m. June 9 were called to a business on Worthington Road NW on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

* A 59-year-old Columbus woman was cited for open container after a traffic stop at 1:13 p.m. June 12 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

* Telecommunications harassment, in which a person reportedly had been calling a business on North High Street and harassing employees, was reported at 12:13 p.m. June 10.

* A 66-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 8:03 p.m. June 14 at Central College and Harlem roads.