A 65-year-old woman living on the 800 block of Pipestone drive was the victim of a scam that cost her $10,500.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the woman received a phone call at 4 p.m. June 10.

The caller told the woman her Social Security number and information had been compromised and she needed to send the money via gift cards to correct the situation.

The woman told police she complied with the caller's demands.

She later reported the incident to police at 12:12 p.m. June 11.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A vehicle worth $5,000 was reported stolen between 8 a.m. and 4:34 p.m. June 9 from a residence on the 6100 block of Maryhurst Drive.

* Loss-prevention personnel at a retail store on the 6100 block of Sawmill Road reported a person stole $200 worth of clothing at 9:30 p.m. June 9.

* A man living on the 2100 block of Bentwood Circle reported his $14,000 vehicle was stolen between 7 p.m. June 14 and 7:05 a.m. June 15.

The man told police he was unsure if the vehicle was locked and he couldn't find his keys so they might have been inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

* Representatives of a retail business on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road reported two people grabbed kitchen appliances worth a combined value of $800 and left the store without paying for the items. The incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. June 16.

* A $2,400 laptop computer and numerous prescription and over-the-counter medications were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the 5500 block of Bowland Place North between 8 and 8:45 p.m. June 10.

Reports also said a door handle of the vehicle sustained an estimated $500 in damage.

* Someone entered a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Benedict Way and stole $10 cash and a bag containing $40 worth of clothing.

The incident occurred between 10:01 p.m. June 11 and 9:31 a.m. June 12.

Another resident of the 4100 block of Benedict Way also reported a vehicle break-in occurring between 10 p.m. June 11 and 9:34 a.m. June 12.

The man told police someone stole an $1,100 laptop computer, a backpack containing clothing and glasses worth a combined total of $500 and a $350 set of headphones.

* Two cellphones, a driver's license and a credit card were reported stolen between 5 and 11:50 p.m. June 9 from a vehicle parked on the 2100 block of Hedgerow Road.

* A woman living on the 700 block of Clarington Court reported at 4 a.m. June 10 the father of her children broke a 65-inch TV worth $650, a $300 55-inch TV and a $100 computer modem.

* Someone cut the locks securing two bicycles -- a $3,500 large-frame bicycle and a $200 women's bicycle -- and stole them.

The theft occurred between 4 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m. June 11 on the 4500 block of Olentangy River Road.