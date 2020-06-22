The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a chain saw and other tools, together worth $531, were stolen during a burglary on the 6400 block of Liberty Road in Powell.

The theft was reported at 6:49 p.m. June 11.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A TV remote, a pocket knife and other property, together valued at $176, were stolen during a burglary on the 3800 block of Greensview Drive in Powell, reported at 7:21 p.m. June 5.

* An air-conditioning unit and other items, together worth $537, were reported stolen from a business on the 8600 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center at 6:38 p.m. June 11.

Stores in the 8600 and 8800 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center also reported losing around $250 worth of merchandise in three shoplifting incidents June 5 and 6.