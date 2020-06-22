Summer activities in German Village continue to dwindle because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but the good news is the July concert in the Third Sunday Concert Series is slated to proceed as scheduled, barring any unforeseen circumstances, said Ashleigh Lemon, vice president of the German Village Garten Club, the organization that sponsors the events.

"We've kind of held off on scheduling because we didn't know if we were going to have it all," Lemon said.

The Paul Valdiviez Trio is scheduled to perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 26 in Frank Fetch Park, 228 E. Beck St.

"We're hoping by then things are going to be more than open," Lemon said, referring to restrictions on crowds gathering. "They're opening zoos and everything like that so fingers crossed ... we'll feel comfortable having an outdoor concert series. We'll reassess at the end of June or first of July."

All concerts in the series are free and open to the public. If it is raining, they will be moved to the German Meeting Haus, 588 S. Third St.

The pandemic led to cancellation of the entire summer season of Actors' Theatre of Columbus in Schiller Park, the German Village Art Crawl, Village Valuables and the Haus und Garten Tour and PreTour event.

"It definitely leaves a hole, but I think our community is good at rebounding and being creative at raising money for the community and being active," Lemon said.

Also canceled this year were Jazz & Juleps and GartenMarkt, slated for May 9 and 10, respectively.

Both are major fundraisers for the Garten Club, which moved the plant sale online and had a "rousing" success, said Jim Chakeres, president of the Garten Club.

"We had overwhelming support from the German Village community and beyond," Chakeres said. "People didn't have to leave their cars to pick up the plants."

"The park is still open," Chakeres said. "It's still an open space for people to come out and enjoy."

