Two people were arrested in the early morning hours of June 11, and each is facing multiple charges after Reynoldsburg police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 1900 block of Redwood Street in the area of Baldwin Road.

According to reports, a 40-year-old Waverly man and a 36-year-old West Chester woman were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The man also faces charges of violating a protection order or consent agreement and possession of a controlled substance. The woman also faces drug-possession and OVI charges.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* An 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on assault, robbery and theft charges after police responded to an assault complaint at 8:03 p.m. June 8 at an address on the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue.

* Police arrested a 38-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic-violence and assault charges at 7:02 p.m. June 7 at a home on the 7100 block of Anne Court.

* A 41-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault after police responded to a domestic disturbance at 12:16 p.m. June 7 at a home on the 1700 block of Stouder Avenue.

* Officers issued a mayor's-court summons to a 68-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on animal-cruelty charges after police were called regarding an animal complaint at 3:50 p.m. June 5 at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.