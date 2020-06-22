Whitehall police arrested a 52-year-old Whitehall woman on two counts of OVI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana after a road-rage incident that began at 7:25 p.m. June 11 on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road.

One of the drivers involved called police, and an officer observed part of the altercation, according to reports.

Police said the woman suddenly stopped in traffic to confront another driver, nearly causing accidents, before driving through a closed section of roadway.

The woman eventually stopped in the parking lot of a gas station on the 4700 block of East Broad Street, where officers attempted a field sobriety test.

During the test, she told police she had several medical conditions and that "her equilibrium was off due to nine surgeries she had done on her breasts," according to reports.

After failing to perform several tests, police arrested the woman.

During later questioning, the woman reportedly told police she had consumed vodka about 2 p.m., followed by a beer at her cousin's house about 4 p.m.

The woman had three prior OVI convictions, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 16-year-old Columbus boy for felonious assault after responding to a call of shots fired at 7:40 a.m. June 14 on the 200 block of South Yearling Road.

According to reports, police recovered two pistols and two .380-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Police also recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen, reports said.

* Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at 8:40 p.m. June 13 near a business on the 3600 block of East Broad Street.

A witness told police a man got out of a car and brandished a rifle.

According to reports, the car had been sitting for an extended time at a stop sign on Maplewood Avenue near the store's parking lot.

After a driver behind the car honked, a passenger exited the idle car, carrying a rifle, and told the driver to shut up.

The man did not point the rifle, and the vehicle left the scene, reports said.

Using the vehicle's registration, police located the owner, who told officers he had been at the scene and moved an unloaded AR-15 rifle within the car but was not aware he had frightened anyone and was cooperative with police, reports said.

No charges were filed.

* A burglary took place between 9 p.m. June 9 and 7 p.m. June 11 at a residence on the 4200 block of East Mound Street, according to reports. A lawn mower and gas-powered trimmer were reported stolen.