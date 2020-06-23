The Groveport Madison Board of Education has received seven letters of interest to fill the recently vacated seat of Brian Shoemaker, who resigned after a June 10 board meeting. Shoemaker was elected in November 2010 and was serving his third term, which was set to end Dec. 31, 2021. He announced during the June 10 meeting that his resignation was due to a move outside the district.

The deadline for applications was June 22.

The candidates to replace Shoemaker are Seth Bower, Wayne Bryan, Lisa Butts, Denise Dowdell-Burger, Aaron England, Lori Rea and John Showman. Bryan and Bower ran unsuccessfully for board seats in November 2019.

The board is expected to interview each candidate during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. The board is holding in-person meetings, but the public still must observe virtually via YouTube Live at youtube.com/channel/UCJ6PWKcFpTzdYBYrG60s_AQ.

According to state law, the district must name a replacement for a vacancy within 60 days but not before 10 days after the vacancy occurs. According to district spokesman Jeff Warner, the board would rather fill the vacancy “sooner rather than later,” but no precise timeline has been established thus far.

The new member will serve the remainder of Shoemaker’s term.

According to Warner, the selection process will not be significantly affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

