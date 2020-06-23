The accordions will be silent this August at St. James Lutheran Church in west Columbus.

Like many other summer festivals and fairs, the St. James Brats and Crafts Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 37th annual festival was scheduled Aug. 7 to 9 at St. James Lutheran Church, 5660 Trabue Road in Columbus, just south of Hilliard.

The next festival is scheduled Aug. 6 to 8, 2021.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but the festival organizers at St. James Lutheran feel this is best for the safety of both the festival attendees and church volunteers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said festival chairman Steve Dodson, who has served in that role since the second year of the festival.

The annual event usually includes handmade crafts for sale, a slate of live music, including the popular act of Ken and Mary Turbo Accordions Express, secret-recipe bratwursts and homemade desserts. Proceeds benefit a variety of local charities.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo