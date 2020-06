Join the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s discussion on "Racism: Where Do We Go From Here? Young Black Men Speak." Today’s guest Include Andrew Pierce, II, Co-Founder The WORTH Foundation, Michael Bivens III, Co-Founder G.O.A.T. (Gentlemen of A&T), and host Playon Patrick, poet, recent Fort Hayes High School graduate.

The discussion will start at noon on Wednesday.

You can watch on the CMC’s YouTube channel.