The COVID-19 coronavirus has caused another event cancellation: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon in October.

In taking the action, the event’s board of trustees also voted unanimously to provide a full refund of registration fees for 2020 registrants, according to a news release sent June 29.

With great regret, the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is cancelled due to COVID-19. We are waiving this year's refund policy & all registrants will be notified via email regarding the reimbursement process. Learn more:https://t.co/Lx1TTK8eeTpic.twitter.com/TOesnlRYhn

— Columbus Marathon (@CbusMarathon)June 29, 2020

The marathon marked its 40th anniversary last year, and the half marathon marked its 14th.

The 2020 race was scheduled Oct. 18.

