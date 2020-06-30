The Westerville Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place just after 2 p.m. June 30.

A 20-year-old man is the victim of a shooting reported around the 400 block of Potowatomi Drive near Ottawa Avenue, according to a city news release.

The victim drove himself to Mount Carmel St. Ann's, 500 S. Cleveland Ave. in Westerville, and he was later transported to Mount Carmel East, 6001 E. Broad St., Columbus, according to the release.

He was last reported in critical condition, the release stated.

Westerville police ask the public to contact them with any information related to the incident.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling 614-901-6866 or sending an email to Tipline@westerville.org.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla