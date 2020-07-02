During an afternoon news conference Thursday, July 2, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was ordering the wearing of masks in public beginning tomorrow because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

We must stay the course of maintaining social distancing, washing hands and wearing facial coverings. So today I am signing an executive order to mandate face coverings in Columbus.

— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther)July 2, 2020

Ginther called it a "call to action for the community."

The order would be effective Friday, July 3, according to Ginther.

Situations in which the masks would be required included inside retail stores and other businesses, he said.

Ginther also said during the news conference that the Columbus Division of Police would not be enforcing the order when it goes into effect, and Columbus City Council could consider legislation regarding the wearing of masks in public.

