Delaware City School District residents will have more than the presidential election to draw them to the voting booth (or absentee ballot) Nov. 3.

The Delaware school board June 22 approved a resolution of necessity to place an issue on the fall ballot that would renew a 10-year operating levy that voters approved in 2010, but as a continuing levy.

During the meeting, which was livestreamed on the district's Facebook page, treasurer Melissa Swearingen said the amount currently paid by property-tax owners and the amount collected annually by the levy will remain the same if the renewal is approved.

Board president Matthew Weller said that means the proposed levy will collect "no new money."

Shari Baker, director of tax administration at the Delaware County Auditor's Office, on June 27 said the levy currently is collected at 11.73 mills and costs homeowners $359 annually per $100,000 of property valuation.

The 2010 levy was designed to raise $9.4 million annually, the district said.

The resolution directs Swearingen to certify the issue to the county auditor, with instructions to calculate and certify the levy's millage and cost per $100,000 of valuation.

Aug. 5 is the filing deadline for local issues on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

The 2010 issue was passed to replace a 12.9-mill, five-year levy approved by voters in 2006 and expiring in 2011.

The 2010 issue also was passed as a substitute levy, which allowed the district to collect tax on new construction, but left unchanged the amount paid by existing homeowners, district officials said at the time.

