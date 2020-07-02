Visitors to Gahanna City Hall, 200 S. Hamilton Road, need to fill out a COVID-19 coronavirus screening form and wear a facial covering starting with its Monday, July 6, reopening.

On March 16, City Hall was closed to the public except by appointment only. Residents were asked to conduct business online or via phone.

Carrin Wester, city communications manager, said the parks and recreation front desk has been combined with the main front desk at City Hall.

She said all visitors to any city facility will need to sign in, and all visitors are required to wear a facial covering and check in at the front desk for screening questions.

“We have been working on implementing new procedures to protect our own staff and visitors,” Mayor Laurie Jadwin said. “Since the onset of COVID-19, my team and I have been working hard to keep the city running, while still maintaining safety protocols.”

Jadwin said physical changes have been made to City Hall to ensure the safety of city staff, residents and visitors.

“In the coming months we will continue to balance the task of understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the city, and assessing how we can best move forward with the strategic plans and projects we were working on a few short months ago,” Jadwin said. “We will keep the safety of our residents at the forefront at everything we do, but we owe it to our taxpayers to keep the city moving forward as much as we can, wherever we can.”

Plexiglas barriers have been installed at all front desks at City Hall, according to Wester.

She said all common areas and front desks will be supplied with cleaning spray.

Wester said the city plans to rope off the front lobby to conduct some business there and stagger the people visiting specific departments, such as service and the building department.

Visitors will find signs on entrance doors reminding them of the requirement for facial coverings.

The Gahanna Senior Center, 480 Rocky Fork Blvd., remains closed until further notice.

As of June 30, Wester said, city council had no plans to reconvene its meetings in person.

She said no other boards or commissions plan to meet in person, and would continue “virtual” remote meetings. Instructions for a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. July 20 have been posted on the city website, gahanna.gov.

The planning commission and the parks and recreation board, for example, have conducted meetings via Microsoft Teams with success, and see no need to resume in-person meetings to carry out business in a timely manner, she said.

For updates, visit gahanna.gov.

