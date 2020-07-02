The splash pad at John Bishop Park in Whitehall will open July 10 -- with restrictions.

But the protocols could change based on evolving guidelines and guidance from federal, state and local health agencies, as well as the operational needs of the splash pad, said Megan Meyer, community affairs manager for Whitehall.

The hours of operation for the splash pad will be noon to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- but reservations will be required.

Four households at a time, each with a limit of eight members, can reserve one 90-minute block of time each week.

Four time blocks will be available each Thursday through Sunday: noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Reservations can be made beginning at noon each Monday for time slots the following Thursday through Sunday at whitehall-oh.us

The person making the reservation must be a Whitehall resident, show proof of address at arrival and must be present during the time of the reservation.

A photo ID or utility bill will be required to prove residency.

Visitors with the person making the reservation are not required to be Whitehall residents.

Each household will be assigned one table and one restroom to use during the reservation period.

If a person making a reservation fails to use it, that person will not be permitted to make a reservation for the following week.

The splash pad is scheduled to remain open through Labor Day.

Shannon Sorrell, director of the Whitehall parks and recreation department, said the city worked with Franklin County Public Health and the city’s parks and recreation commission to establish a policy to allow the splash pad to open.

“We are excited to open the splash pad and provide a little piece of summer,” Sorrell said.

