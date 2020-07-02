Red, White & Boom on July 3, 1986, started with the dedication of the floating fountain and Riverfront Amphitheater on the Scioto River in downtown Columbus.

The fountain was donated by John H. McConnell, founder of Worthington Industries, and the employees of Worthington Industries.

The $50,000 fountain shot water 100 feet into the air. Columbus Mayor Dana G. "Buck" Rinehart called it "a sparkling showcase for the downtown area."

This year's Red, White & Boom was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.