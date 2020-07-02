100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Lemoyne Mills, a longtime resident of Sebring who had been playing as catcher for two years for the McElroys of Youngstown, had signed a contract to play for the Atlanta team of the Southern League. Mills, who was hitting .409 on the season, had previously had a stint with Cleveland.



— G.C. McDaniels, chief clerk at the Pennsylvania Lines yard office in Alliance, was elected assistant general chairman of the Northwest System.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Thomas Brooks Fletcher, 76, one-time editor of the Alliance Daily Leader, was reported to have died from accidental asphyxiation at his apartment in Washington, D.C. A former Ohio representative to Congress who was touring as a lecturer, had accidentally knocked open a gas jet on a stove when he fell from a ladder while changing a light bulb. A native of Mechanicstown in Carroll County, Fletcher attended Mount Union in 1900 and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, but did not graduate from there. He had also served as an editor and publisher of the Marion Daily Tribune and was elected to the House of Representatives from the 8th District, serving eight terms.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Irl Pieren, a resident of the 1700 block of Carriage Lane, retired after nearly 30 years of employment with the U.S. Postal Service and began a new full-time job as a press operator at Alliance Drop Forge, where he had held a second job for several years. He joined the Postal Service in 1941 as a clerk and became a carrier in 1946, making his appointed rounds until his final one on June 26, his 60th birthday.



— Thomas Richards, a resident of the 1600 block of Sawburg Avenue and a 1969 Marlington High grad, already knew his status in the draft, his 19th birthday being July 9, 1951 — the date drawn first in the draft lottery. Richards, born at Aultman Hospital in Canton, was one of three Alliance men with the birthday and the only one who could be located for an interview. Richards, a student at Parks College of Aeronautical Technology in East St. Louis, Illinois, said he did not mind going into the armed forces. His plan after college was to join the Air Force to work in aeronautics.



— Insurance agent Jerry Ermlich was installed as president of the Alliance Rotary Club, succeeding architect William Bergmann.



— Mrs. Effie Hoiles Hilles, only daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Ladd Hoiles and a life resident of Alliance, died at the age of 88 at the home of her daughter, Dr. Carolyn Ziegler, in Marysville. She resided on the family farm in the 4300 block of South Union Avenue. She was survived by a brother, Raymond C. Hoiles, a widely known newspaper publisher in Santa Anna, California. She was preceded in death by two other brothers, Frank Hoiles, founder of The Review who died in 1936, and Dr. Roland Hoiles, of Cuyahoga Falls. She had attended Mount Union where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. An active member of the community, she was a founding member of the Fairmount Literary Club, Sorosis, Tennysonians and Eastern Star. She was the widow of Ross Hilles, longtime owner of the Hilles Burial Vault Co., who had died in 1957.



— Terrilyn Rhodes, a 1970 graduate of West Branch, was crowned Mahoning County Dairy Princess.