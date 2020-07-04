The coronavirus R0, which is pronounced R-naught, has increased in Franklin County in recent weeks. It’s a measurement health leaders are monitoring along with new cases and hospitalizations.

A metric that might seem new to Ohioans because of the coronavirus outbreak actually has been used by doctors to gauge the severity and spread of infectious diseases for more than a century.

The R0, pronounced “R-naught,” garnered attention in Ohio when Gov. Mike DeWine began referencing it during his daily virus briefing.

R0 is a measurement that epidemiologists use to estimate how many people could contract a disease from an infected person. The R0, or virus reproduction rate, is imprecise and can differ by state, county or city, said Dr. Bill Miller, a senior associate dean of research and a professor of epidemiology at Ohio State University’s College of Public Health.

“The importance of this number is, if it’s above one, that means one person can infect more than one person,” Miller said. “If it's exactly one, that’s basically the turning point where it shifts from growing to shrinking. That implies the pandemic or epidemic is under control.”

The R0 takes into account several factors, including how susceptible everyone is to the disease, said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases for OhioHealth. Given that COVID-19 is a new virus, Gastaldo said, it will be difficult to keep the R0 low because nearly every Ohioan is vulnerable to it.

For COVID-19, the global R0 appears to be around 5, according to a recent study published in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s journal “Emerging Infectious Diseases.”

That means that the transmission rate of the coronavirus is higher than that of the flu but far lower than that of the measles, which largely has been eradicated with vaccinations. Every person who catches the flu tends to infect one to three other people, while every person who comes down with the measles might be able to pass it on to as many as 14 others, Miller said.

“(The R0) is one piece of what we look at, and like everything else with COVID-19, it's complicated,” Gastaldo said.

Locally, the COVID-19 R0 is quite a bit lower than the global rate.

The R0 for Franklin County is hovering around 1.01, which is up from 0.83 three weeks or so ago, said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner. That means that every infected Franklin County resident is likely to infect just over one other person.

Franklin County’s rising R0 comes after several days of increases in cases that DeWine has said cannot be attributed solely to the wider availability of testing.

It’s more likely due to more people going out and congregating at bars and other places, Roberts said.

Gathering places and their patrons, Roberts said, need to better follow social-distancing guidelines and wear masks when they can’t avoid being near other people.

If the R0 continues to increase, Miller said, leaders might need to take shutter some businesses again.

Roberts hopes that central Ohio can lower its R0 before the end of summer, but that will take “a lot of effort,” she said.

“It's really up to the community members to help us get there,” Roberts said. “People need to limit their interactions with other people.”

While COVID-19’s R0 has taken center stage at some of DeWine’s recent press briefings, it’s not the only statistic that health officials keep a close eye on.

Ohio saw more than 1,000 virus cases Thursday for the first time since late April, when the state was conducting mass testing in prisons.

Although the higher case count is alarming to some, health experts are closely watching hospitalizations. If the number of people hospitalized surges, that could foreshadow a jump in deaths as well, experts have said.

That’s why it’s important for the R0 to be evaluated in the context of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, among other data, Roberts said.

“It’s just another tool in the toolbox for us to look at and grade ourselves and grade our community on,” Roberts said. “It’s not something you can look at in a vacuum. Unfortunately there’s no number like that.”

