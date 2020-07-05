An ordinance to require the wearing of masks or face coverings in public because of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been added to Worthington City Council's meeting agenda for Monday, July 6, according to a revised agenda sent Sunday, July 5.

The ordinance, referred to as "Ordinance 030-2020: COVID-19 Update & Consideration of Face Coverings Requirement," would "enact new chapter 767 'Face Coverings' of the codified Ordinances of the city of Worthington to require the wearing of face coverings during the COVID-19 public-health emergency and declaring an emergency," according to the agenda.

The staff recommendation was to "introduce and approve as an emergency," according to the agenda.

The ordinance was not listed on the original agenda sent July 2.

Other Ohio cities, including Columbus, Bexley, Dublin and Whitehall in central Ohio, have moved to require the wearing of masks in public, either through executive orders or legislation. Other cities, such as Upper Arlington, are poised to consider measures.

City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. July 6.

