Buckeye Heating & Cooling expects to have all the HVAC business' equipment and 33 full-time employees moved into its new Worthington headquarters by February.

Owner Brad Wentz said his goal is to build a 13,850-square-foot warehouse at 1018 Proprietors Road, which abuts the railroad tracks to the east.

It would be a standalone building behind Buckeye Heating & Cooling's 8,000-square-foot business offices on Proprietors.

Wentz said he bought the Proprietors building in late December and has moved service and management employees there through March and kept his production and installation crews at 6969 Worthington Galena Road, also in Worthington.

Although he has 40,000 square feet of rental space on Worthington Galena Road, with Buckeye Heating & Cooling occupying 12,000 square feet, the business has continued to grow, and he has had to ask tenants to move.

Wentz also has a high-impact use on the Worthington Galena Road property, having 20 service trucks coming and going all day, he said.

"We're kind of in everybody's way over there," he said. "I just need my own space."

Buckeye Heating & Cooling has been in business since 1948; Wentz bought the company in 2005.

He said Buckeye would use 10,000 square feet of the new warehouse, with the remainder reserved for expansion or another tenant.

A previously proposed size was 24,083 square feet, but that was more than was necessary at the time, Wentz said.

The company on July 2 received approval for the warehouse from the Worthington Board of Zoning Appeals.

Lee Brown, director of planning and building for the city, said Buckeye needed a variance that allowed the building to have a 10-foot setback – as opposed to the required 30 feet – from the rear-yard property line.

Brown said city staff members supported the request, based on other development in the area.

"If you look at the whole, a lot of the parcels are up to the property line," Brown said. "It's not uncommon going from 30 to 10 feet."

