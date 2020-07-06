A man told Columbus police someone stole his vehicle, worth $30,000, from the rear of his apartment building on the 3700 block of North High Street between 9 p.m. June 22 and 7:30 a.m. June 23.

The victim said the thief may have found the spare key inside the vehicle.

A child seat worth $200 and "personal information" on a disk drive worth $50 also were stolen, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* The rape or sexual assault of a person 16 years of age or older was reported to have occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. June 20.

Another such incident took place at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 8 and was reported June 26.

Both incidents happened in south Clintonville, according to reports.

* Two men each reported they were assaulted and threatened by the other at 1:20 a.m. June 20 on the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

* Officers were dispatched to a business on the 2800 block of North High Street at 3:10 p.m. June 26 on a call of a disturbance.

There, they spoke with a man who said another man threatened to kill him. The threat was overheard by a witness, reports said.

The suspect was banned from the business, arrested on a charge of menacing and transported to the Franklin County jail.

* Officials at a church and a funeral home on the first block of West Henderson Road reported someone had sprayed graffiti on the sides of the buildings at 3:06 p.m. June 29.

* A man was caught by loss-prevention officers concealing $81 worth of hygiene products in a backpack at a store on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. June 23, reports said.

* A ladder worth $240 was stolen from a backyard on the 300 block of Crestview Road between 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. June 10, reports said.