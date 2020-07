Franklin County’s spike in coronavirus cases has forced the Columbus Metropolitan Library to suspend its limited openings inside about half of its branches.

The phased reopenings of 11 branches in recent weeks included computer access and pickup of materials inside lobbies. That will end effective immediately.

Curbside pickup remains available at most of the other 21 open locations. Details are available at columbuslibrary.org.

Read more at dispatch.com.

dnarciso@dispatch.com

@DeanNarciso