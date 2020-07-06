Bob Goldring was named interim executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association on July 6, taking over for Jerry Snodgrass, who left after two years in the post.

Goldring will lead “administrative functions until a permanent executive director is selected," an OHSAA news release said.

“The board of directors felt it necessary to go in a different direction with OHSAA leadership," media-relations director Tim Stried said. "We cannot go into more detail at this time.”

The release said the organization would begin an immediate nationwide search to fill the vacancy.

"I am honored by the confidence the board (of directors) has placed in me," said Goldring, who has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a staff member. "We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”

Snodgrass, who assumed leadership duties in July 2018, is leaving after 12 total years with the OHSAA.

