Hilliard has issued an executive order mandating facial coverings in all business establishments and in all outdoor public spaces when unable to maintain social distancing, according to a news release sent Monday, July 6.

City Manager Michelle Crandall issued the executive order to take effect beginning Tuesday, July 7, and to remain in place until Franklin County is at a Level 1 in accordance with the Ohio COVID-19 Risk Levels set in place by Gov. Mike DeWine, according to the news release.

Crandall said in a statement the order is intended to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The mouth and nose must be covered, according to the news release.

The order extends to Hilliard City Schools properties and organized sporting events, but it does provide exceptions, including for medical conditions, developmental disabilities, people “engaging in strenuous exercise activities,” children under 6 years old and people “actively eating or drinking," the release said.

Violation of the order would result in a minor misdemeanor, which has a maximum penalty of a $150 fine, according to the news release.

Hilliard’s executive order came with support from the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Businesses need to remain open, and this can be done by helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks while visiting our local business community,” said Libby Gierach, president and CEO of the chamber.

Businesses will play a role in ensuring patrons are aware of the requirement, said Anna Subler, communications administrator for Hilliard.

“Police will respond to complaints received related to noncompliance,” Subler said.

Other Ohio cities, including Columbus, Bexley, Dublin and Whitehall in central Ohio, have moved to require the wearing of masks in public, either through executive orders or legislation. Other cities, such as Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington and Worthington, are poised to consider measures.

