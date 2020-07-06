This is a significant moment in time. People across the world and here in our community are demanding that society address racism and social injustice.

At Worthington Schools, we are committed to becoming an antiracist district.

We want to thank our current and former students who, over the past several weeks, have had the courage to tell their stories and demand action. We want you to know we are listening and are ready to act.

Last month, the Worthington Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution affirming our commitment to be an antiracist school district and our commitment to social justice.

We acknowledge that words and resolutions are not enough. We also must be active and intentional in how we educate our students about racism.

We must take real steps to address racial inequities and a history of exclusion, as well as create a culture of acceptance, celebration and empowerment of racial differences.

With the approval of this resolution, the school board will begin to review district policies and practices through an antiracist and social-justice lens.

The resolution is available on the Worthington Schools website at worthington. k12.oh.us. We will be reviewing the curriculum and will reexamine how we frame our nation's history, ensuring our lessons and instruction include a diversity of voices and viewpoints.

If we truly want to achieve our mission to empower a community of learners to change the world, we, as a school district, must be willing to do all that we can to dismantle racism.

Being "not racist" is not enough. We will continue to work to allocate resources to implement this resolution, including adding the new position of coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion.

We will not let this moment pass without action. There is much work to be done and together, we will do it.

Nikki Hudson is the president of the Worthington school board. Contact her at nhudson@wscloud.org.