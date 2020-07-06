The Grandview Center's partial reopening set for July 6 was a first step toward the community center's complete reopening.

But when normal activities will return to the center still is to be determined and will be affected by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Health guidelines for safety, parks and recreation director Mike Patterson said.

"The timetable for when we're able to open any facility or activity is guided by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines for safety," he said.

The first phase of the Grandview Center's reopening offered access into the building for residents who have signed up to participate in the first round of in-person fitness classes for adults.

"It's access for people who sign up for specific classes on individual days," Patterson said. "You still can't stop by the Grandview Center and just hang out."

The center has been closed to all visitors since March 13 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the fitness classes and other activities planned for July began June 29.

"We're so excited to be back in the center and holding some classes, even if they are limited," adult recreation supervisor Marta Durban said.

As state guidelines allow, other center activities, including dance and art clubs, the volunteer club, the Grandview Carriage Place Players troupe and tai chi classes will be able to return, she said.

Class sizes are being limited to nine participants and one instructor to abide by state guidelines, Patterson said.

Programs for youngsters have maintained even stricter ratios, with a limit of eight participants and two instructors or leaders, he said.

After an initial slate of youth summer mini programs held in June, an expanded list of activities for youngsters has been scheduled in July.

Two sessions of field-day activities will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. July 17 and 31.

The city's skate park also was scheduled to reopen early in July.

"We've got a few repairs to make on the equipment, but the skate park will be located in the municipal pool parking lot, since the pool will not open for the 2020 season," Patterson said.

Other facilities, playgrounds, basketball hoops, tennis courts and ball diamonds reopened in June, he said.

